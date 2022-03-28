Cast for Burke and Hare musical announced

Casting has been announced for the New Wolsey's production of Burke and Hare, running from 6 to 21 May in Ipswich.

The show, first seen at the Watermill in 2018, is to be directed by Abigail Pickard Price and follows the two infamous grave robbers.

Appearing in the new production will be Hayden Wood (The Play That Goes Wrong, returning after appearing in the show in 2018), James Mack (Spike) and Josie Dunn (Never Lost At Home).

The creative team features Stephanie Kempson as associate director, Toots Butcher as set and costume designer, Matt Clutterham as lighting designer, James Cook as sound designer and Elspeth Morrison as dialect coach.

The show will also be streamed live from 19 to 21 May.