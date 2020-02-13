Lucy Prebble's The Effect at the Boulevard Theatre cast announced

Casting for the London revival of Lucy Prebble's The Effect at the Boulevard Theatre has been announced.

Anthony Neilson will direct Eric Kofi Abrefa (Tristan Frey), Christine Entwisle (Lorna James), Tim McMullan (Toby Sealey) and Kate O'Flynn (Connie Hall) in the show, which examines the fallout from a collision between love and science.

Design is by Natasha Jenkins, lighting design by Nigel Edwards, sound design by Helen Skiera and casting by Julia Horan.

The Effect first played in 2012 at the National Theatre, when it won the Critics' Circle Award for Best New Play. Prebble recently won another Critics' Circle Award for A Very Expensive Poison, a show which is nominated for a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Video Design (Andrzej Goulding).

This production will run from 19 March to 30 May, with a press night on 25 March.