Cast announced for Prince Andrew: The Musical on Channel 4

Casting has been set for the new Prince Andrew: The Musical, set to be broadcast on Channel 4 in December.

Penned by Kieran Hodgson and Freddie Tapner, the hour-long show features seven original musical numbers based on different controversies across the life of the King Charles III's scandal-riddled younger brother.

Hodgson will play Andrew, with Munya Chawawa as Prince Charles, Emma Sidi as Emily Maitlis (who famously interviewed Andrew in 2019) and Jenny Bede as Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

The show will also feature drag queen Baga Chipz playing the role of Margaret Thatcher, with comedian Harry Enfield playing Tony Blair. Tapner's London Musical Theatre Orchestra will record the score for the piece, with orchestratations by Simon Nathan.

The musical is part of the channel's 40th anniversary celebrations.