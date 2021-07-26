Carousel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre: go inside the rehearsal room

Exclusive video: We went into rehearsals to chat to the cast of Carousel ahead of their first preview on 31 July.

Running to 25 September, the piece features classic numbers such as "If I Loved You" and "You'll Never Walk Alone", Rodgers and Hammerstein's second musical follows the misfortunes of carousel barker Billy Bigelow.

Leading the show are Carly Bawden (Julie Jordan), Declan Bennett (Billy Bigelow), John Pfumojena (Enoch Snow), Joanna Riding (Nettie Fowler), Natasha May Thomas (Louise Bigelow), Brendan Charleson (Mr Bascombe), Jo Eaton-Kent (Mrs Mullin), Sam Mackay (Jigger Craigin), Ediz Mahmut (Young Enoch) and Christina Modestou (Carrie Pipperidge).

You can watch Thomas, Bennett and director Timothy Sheader appearing in the piece:

Appearing in the ensemble are Chanelle Anthony, Craig Armstrong, William Atkinson, Shay Barclay, Sarah Benbelaid, Madeline Charlemagne, Freya Field, Sebastian Goffin, Amie Hibbert, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt, Tessa Kadler, Lindsay McAllister, Matthew McKenna, Jack Mitchell, Charlotte Riby, Lisa Ritchie and Daisy West.

It is created by Joanna Bowman (associate director), Lucy Casson (casting director), Tom Deering (musical supervisor and orchestrator), Mark Dickman (associate musical director), Molly Einchcomb (co-costume designer), Annie May Fletcher (creative team associate – sound), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Nick Lidster (sound designer), Simisola Majekodunmi (creative team associate – lighting), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), Drew McOnie (choreographer), Ebony Molina (associate choreographer), Verity Naughton (children's casting director), James Orange (casting director), Tom Scutt (set designer and co-costume designer), Sheader (director), Jacob Sparrow (casting director), Kate Waters (fight director).