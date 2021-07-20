Carousel at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre: rehearsal images released

Rehearsal images have been released for Carousel, opening soon at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre.

Running from 31 July to 25 September, the piece features classic numbers such as "If I Loved You" and "You'll Never Walk Alone", Rodgers and Hammerstein's second musical follows the misfortunes of carousel barker Billy Bigelow.

Leading the show are Carly Bawden (Julie Jordan), Declan Bennett (Billy Bigelow), John Pfumojena (Enoch Snow), Joanna Riding (Nettie Fowler), Natasha May Thomas (Louise Bigelow), Brendan Charleson (Mr Bascombe), Jo Eaton-Kent (Mrs Mullin), Sam Mackay (Jigger Craigin), Ediz Mahmut (Young Enoch) and Christina Modestou (Carrie Pipperidge).

Carly Bawden (Julie), Christina Modestou (Carrie)

© Johan Persson

Appearing in the ensemble are Chanelle Anthony, Craig Armstrong, William Atkinson, Shay Barclay, Sarah Benbelaid, Madeline Charlemagne, Freya Field, Sebastian Goffin, Amie Hibbert, Tim Hodges, Lukas Hunt, Tessa Kadler, Lindsay McAllister, Matthew McKenna, Jack Mitchell, Charlotte Riby, Lisa Ritchie and Daisy West.

Carly Bawden (Julie), Declan Bennett (Declan)

© Johan Persson

It is created by Joanna Bowman (associate director), Lucy Casson (casting director), Tom Deering (musical supervisor and orchestrator), Mark Dickman (associate musical director), Molly Einchcomb (co-costume designer), Annie May Fletcher (creative team associate – sound), Barbara Houseman (season associate director/voice and text director), Nick Lidster (sound designer), Simisola Majekodunmi (creative team associate – lighting), Aideen Malone (lighting designer), Drew McOnie (choreographer), Ebony Molina (associate choreographer), Verity Naughton (children's casting director), James Orange (casting director), Tom Scutt (set designer and co-costume designer), Timothy Sheader (director), Jacob Sparrow (casting director), Kate Waters (fight director).

Carly Bawden (Julie)

© Johan Persson

The show has also announced it will work with Refuge, a charity to aid those who are affected by domestic violence and other forms of gender-based violence.

Chanelle Jasmine Anthony and Shay Barclay

© Johan Persson

Declan Bennett

© Johan Persson

Drew McOnie (choreographer)

© Johan Persson

Ediz Mahmut and Lisa Ritchie

© Johan Persson

Jack Mitchell, Ediz Mahmut, Declan Bennett, Sam Mackay (Jigger), Lukas Hunt, William Atkinson

© Johan Persson

Jack Mitchell, William Atkinson, Freya Field, Daisy West, Shay Barclay, Lisa Ritchie, Lukas Hunt, Ediz Mahmut

© Johan Persson

Jo Eaton-Kent (Mrs Mullin)

© Johan Persson

Joanna Riding (Nettie)

© Johan Persson

John Pfumojena (Enoch), Christina Modestou (Carrie)

© Johan Persson

Lukas Hunt

© Johan Persson

Natasha May-Thomas (Louise)

© Johan Persson

Director Tim Sheader and the company

© Johan Persson

William Atkinson, Amie Hibbert

© Johan Persson