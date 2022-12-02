Britney Spears musical Once Upon A One More Time announces Broadway run

Once Upon A One More Time, a new fairy tale musical using songs recorded by Britney Spears, will have its Broadway premiere in 2023, beginning previews on 13 May at the Marquis Theatre. Opening night is set for 22 June 2023.

Written by Jon Hartmere, the new musical, which had its world premiere in 2021 at Shakespeare Theatre Company, follows a group of classic fairy tale princesses whose destinies change when a rogue fairy godmother gives them a copy of Betty Friedan's The Feminine Mystique.

The score includes well-known pop songs including "...Baby One More Time", "Oops! I Did It Again," "Stronger," "Toxic," and "Lucky," cowritten by the likes of Max Martin, Iggy Azalea, Pharrell Williams, Dr. Luke, and more. Several of the tunes also appear in the unrelated Broadway musical & Juliet, which features the hits of songwriter Martin.

DIrected and choreographed by Keone and Mari Madrid, Once Upon a One More Time has creative consultation by David Leveaux, sets by Anna Fleischle, costumes and hair by Loren Elstein, lighting by Kenneth Posner, sound by Andrew Keister, and projections by Sven Ortel.

Casting will be announced at a later date.