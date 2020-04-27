Watch the Bring It On UK and Ireland tour cast rehearse in isolation

The cast of the upcoming tour of Bring it On aren't letting lockdowns stopping them rehearse!

The company are still learning their moves in isolation – under the careful watch of hit choreographer Fabian Aloise (Evita).

The cast consists of Louis Smith (Cameron) and Amber Davies (Campbell), Vanessa Fisher (Danielle), Ayden Morgan (La Cienega), Georgia Bradshaw (Nautica), Alicia Belgarde (Eva), Chloe Pole (Skylar), Frances Dee (Kylar), Samuel Wilson-Freeman (Steven) and Marvyn Charles (Twig), with the ensemble including Roshani Abbey, Zinzile Tshuma, Gareth Moran, Matthew Dawkins, Jordan Isaac, Katie Lee, Jack Dargan and Biancha Szynal.

Based on the hit film of the same name, the show has a score by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Tom Kitt, with lyrics by Miranda and Amanda Green and book by Jeff Whitty. Guy Unsworth directs this production, with associate choreography by Jason Winter, acrobatic direction by Danny MacDonald, set design by Libby Watson, costume design by Susan Kulkarni, lighting design by Matt Daw, sound design by Ross Portway, musical supervision by Mark Crossland, musical direction by Sarah Burrell and voice and dialect by Aundrea Fudge.

The production will open on tour when it is able to do so, with the production scheduled to run at London's Southbank Centre from 9 December to 10 January 2021.