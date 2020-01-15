What is your original idea for a brand new musical?

There are some fantastic musical versions of hit films, books and television shows (Matilda, Amélie, Kinky Boots, Groundhog Day, Waitress, Les Mis, Rent, need we go on!) out there, sitting alongside completely original hits such as Blood Brothers, Company, In The Heights or The Book of Mormon.

So given the calibre of the latter, we're conducting a little survey. We want to hear your completely original ideas for musicals – any story, any character, any genre, any plot. As weird, as wonderful, or as fun as you want them to be. If you want to base it on a historical figure, go for it. Let your imagination run wild.

Then we'll pick our ten favourites and give them the attention they deserve!