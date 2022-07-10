Bonnie and Clyde producer reveals plans for UK tour and cast recording

The West End producer of Bonnie and Clyde has teased big plans for the show.

Taking to the stage for the production's final performance at the Arts Theatre in London, producer Dan Looney teased future announcements for the much-loved UK premiere of Frank Wildhorn, Don Black and Ivan Menchell's musical. It tells the tale of the iconic outlaws who went on the run in early 20th century USA.

Looney stated during the production's curtain call that there are plans for a UK tour and a cast recording in the works, with full details to be revealed soon.

Looney continued: "We are doing everything we can to make sure this isn't the last time you've seen Bonnie and Clyde in London...This is not the end of our story...we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for that."

You can read our glowing four-star review of the Tony-nominated musical here. Leading the Arts Theatre run were Frances Mayli McCann (Bonnie Parker) and Jordan Luke Gage (Clyde Barrow).

The creative team was led by director Nick Winston, with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb. Joining them are musical supervisor Katy Richardson, with the show featuring arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Nina Dunn, casting by Jim Arnold and musical direction by Nick Barstow. It also includes assistant musical director Debbi Clarke, associate director/choreographer Megan Louch, wigs designer Darren Ware, fight director Kate Waters, production manager Phil McCandlish, orchestra fixer Rich Morris, costume supervisor Jemima Penny, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, company stage manager Paul Deavin, drummer Zach Okonkwo, violinist Clodagh Kennedy and bass guitarist Annie Blake.