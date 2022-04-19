WhatsOnStage Logo
Bonnie and Clyde in the West End – production images released

The show officially opens at the Arts Theatre tonight!

Jordan Luke Gage and Frances Mayli McCann
© The Other Richard

Ahead of this evening's press night, official production shots have been released for Bonnie and Clyde.

The Tony-nominated show, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – becoming infamous along the way.

The musical is making its fully staged West End premiere, with a cast led by Frances Mayli McCann (as Bonnie) alongside Jordan Luke Gage (as Clyde).

Also appearing in the production are Natalie McQueen (as Blanche Barrow) and George Maguire (as Buck Barrow), as well as Cleve September (as Ted), Ako Mitchell (as Preacher), Pippa Winslow (as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson/Eleanore), Gracie Lai (as Emma Parker/Stella), Alistair So (as Sheriff Schmid), Alexander Evans (as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson), Ross Dawes (as Captain Frank Hamer), Barney Wilkinson (as Bud/Archie), Lauren Jones (as Trish) and swings Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy.

The creative team is led by director Nick Winston with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb. Joining them are musical supervisor Katy Richardson, with the show featuring arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Nina Dunn, casting by Jim Arnold and musical direction by Nick Barstow. It also includes assistant musical director Debbi Clarke, associate director/choreographer Megan Louch, wigs designer Darren Ware, fight director Kate Waters, production manager Phil McCandlish, orchestra fixer Rich Morris, costume supervisor Jemima Penny, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, company stage manager Paul Deavin, drummer Zach Okonkwo, violinist Clodagh Kennedy and bass guitarist Annie Blake.

The West End run is set to close on 10 July, with tickets on sale below.

Jordan Luke Gage
© The Other Richard
Frances Mayli McCann
© The Other Richard
George Maguire and Jordan Luke Gage
© The Other Richard
Natalie McQueen and George Maguire
© The Other Richard
Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage
© The Other Richard
Jordan Luke Gage and George Maguire
© The Other Richard
Cleve September and Frances Mayli McCann
© The Other Richard
Frances Mayli McCann
© The Other Richard
Ako Mitchell
© The Other Richard
Ako Mitchell and the company of Bonnie and Clyde
© The Other Richard
