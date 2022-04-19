Bonnie and Clyde in the West End – production images released

Ahead of this evening's press night, official production shots have been released for Bonnie and Clyde.

The Tony-nominated show, which is penned by Ivan Menchell, Frank Wildhorn and Don Black, follows the true story of two outlaws who go on a murderous spree across the nation – becoming infamous along the way.

The musical is making its fully staged West End premiere, with a cast led by Frances Mayli McCann (as Bonnie) alongside Jordan Luke Gage (as Clyde).

Also appearing in the production are Natalie McQueen (as Blanche Barrow) and George Maguire (as Buck Barrow), as well as Cleve September (as Ted), Ako Mitchell (as Preacher), Pippa Winslow (as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson/Eleanore), Gracie Lai (as Emma Parker/Stella), Alistair So (as Sheriff Schmid), Alexander Evans (as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson), Ross Dawes (as Captain Frank Hamer), Barney Wilkinson (as Bud/Archie), Lauren Jones (as Trish) and swings Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy.

The creative team is led by director Nick Winston with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb. Joining them are musical supervisor Katy Richardson, with the show featuring arrangements and orchestrations by John McDaniel, lighting design by Zoe Spurr, sound design by Tom Marshall, video design by Nina Dunn, casting by Jim Arnold and musical direction by Nick Barstow. It also includes assistant musical director Debbi Clarke, associate director/choreographer Megan Louch, wigs designer Darren Ware, fight director Kate Waters, production manager Phil McCandlish, orchestra fixer Rich Morris, costume supervisor Jemima Penny, props supervisor Lizzie Frankl for Propworks, company stage manager Paul Deavin, drummer Zach Okonkwo, violinist Clodagh Kennedy and bass guitarist Annie Blake.

The West End run is set to close on 10 July, with tickets on sale below.

Jordan Luke Gage

Frances Mayli McCann

George Maguire and Jordan Luke Gage

Natalie McQueen and George Maguire

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage

Jordan Luke Gage and George Maguire

Cleve September and Frances Mayli McCann

Frances Mayli McCann

Ako Mitchell

