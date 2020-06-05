Black Lives Matter: organisations and theatre companies to donate to and support
A rolling list of organisations to follow and champion
A wave of vital protests and campaigns have occurred over the last week and, while this energy has been incredible, we want to make sure that this isn't a passing moment and instead the beginning of a wider change.
We've created a number of articles and a custom guide to provide you with long-term resources and links.
Below we're listing organisations and causes you can donate to and support, both in the short and long term, as well as theatre companies making a difference.
This is a rolling list so if you want to add something please email [email protected]
Donate to the following organizations and causes:
Black Lives Matter
Color of Change
Black Minds Matter
Sylvia Rivera Law Project
The Black Curriculum
Museum DeTox
Black Tickets Project
Resourcing Racial Justice
Belly Mujinga's family
Artists Fund Artists (All funds raised up until 1 August 2020 will be redistributed to Black artists in the UK)
George Floyd Memorial Fund
Stand Up to Racism
Stop Hate UK
Exist Proudly Fund
UKBLM Fund
The Red Card
Runnymede Trust
The Diversity School Initiative The Loveland Foundation
If you don't have the funds to donate money, stream this video on repeat, leaving the ads running, and share it. All of the ad revenue made through AdSense will be donated to the advocacy organizations listed in the video.
Relevant diversity-led theatre and arts companies
Tangle Theatre
Stage Sight Tamasha Theatre
Black Theatre Live
Black Ticket Project
Talawa Theatre
Eclipse Theatre
Tara Arts
Black British Theatre Awards
Nitrobeat
Ballet Black
Nouveau Riché
Afridiziak
National Black Arts Alliance
Mandala Theatre
Brolly Productions
Banyan Tree Theatre Group
Black Throne Productions
Breathing Fire
Certain Blacks
Mooville Theatre
Tribe Arts
Dervish Productions
Beyond Face
Speak Woman Speak
Spora Stories
Maya Productions
Kuumba Nia Arts
Terra Kulture
Afroman Spice
Decolonising the Archive