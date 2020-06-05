Black Lives Matter: organisations and theatre companies to donate to and support

A wave of vital protests and campaigns have occurred over the last week and, while this energy has been incredible, we want to make sure that this isn't a passing moment and instead the beginning of a wider change.

We've created a number of articles and a custom guide to provide you with long-term resources and links.

Below we're listing organisations and causes you can donate to and support, both in the short and long term, as well as theatre companies making a difference.

This is a rolling list so if you want to add something please email [email protected]





Donate to the following organizations and causes:

Black Lives Matter

Color of Change

Black Minds Matter

Sylvia Rivera Law Project

The Black Curriculum

Museum DeTox

Black Tickets Project

Resourcing Racial Justice

Belly Mujinga's family

Artists Fund Artists (All funds raised up until 1 August 2020 will be redistributed to Black artists in the UK)

George Floyd Memorial Fund

Stand Up to Racism

Stop Hate UK

Exist Proudly Fund

UKBLM Fund

The Red Card

Runnymede Trust

The Diversity School Initiative The Loveland Foundation

If you don't have the funds to donate money, stream this video on repeat, leaving the ads running, and share it. All of the ad revenue made through AdSense will be donated to the advocacy organizations listed in the video.





Relevant diversity-led theatre and arts companies

Tangle Theatre

Stage Sight Tamasha Theatre

Black Theatre Live

Black Ticket Project

Talawa Theatre

Eclipse Theatre

Tara Arts

Black British Theatre Awards

Nitrobeat

Ballet Black

Nouveau Riché

Afridiziak

National Black Arts Alliance

Mandala Theatre

Brolly Productions

Banyan Tree Theatre Group

Black Throne Productions

Breathing Fire

Certain Blacks

Mooville Theatre

Tribe Arts

Dervish Productions

Beyond Face

Speak Woman Speak

Spora Stories

Maya Productions

Kuumba Nia Arts

Terra Kulture

Afroman Spice

Decolonising the Archive