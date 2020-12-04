Behind-the-scenes on Peter Duncan's filmed pantomime – released in cinemas and online today

There's no stopping a panto – as Peter Duncan has proven!

Peter Duncan

© Gordon Render

Former Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan created a completely filmed pantomime experience in his back garden during the summer – and the show is now set to be released in cinemas this evening!

Ian Talbot

© Gordon Render

The show will also be released online from today, with a cast also including Ian Talbot (Squire Shortshanks), Sam Ebenezer (Jack Trott), Sarah Moss (Jill Shortshanks), Nicola Blackman (The Garden Fairy), Jos Vantyler (Fleshcreepy), Yuval Shvartsman (Giant Blunderbore) and Josh Freeman (Wolf Beast), with the ensemble featuring Charlie Booker, Matthew Dawkins, Daisy English, Bessy Ewa, Ben Westhead and Morgan Wilcox.

Sam Ebenezer and Peter Duncan

© Gordon Render

Tickets cost £15, with a portion of profits being donated to six charities – POhWer, Clothe Me, British Youth Music Theatre, Prost8, Scouts (Duncan was a former Chief Scout) and Best Beginnings.

Peter Duncan

© Gordon Render

Joining Duncan on the creative team are executive producer/director Ian Talbot, producer/production manager Denise Silvey, musical director Colin Cattle, choreographer Julia Redburn, set and props designer Peter Humphrey, camera man Luke Roberts, sound designer Matthew Case, wardrobe master/costume maker David Morgan, production coordinator Annie Francis, publicist Kevin Wilson, marketing Emma Martin and assistant to the producer Daisy English.

Ian Talbot and Peter Duncan

© Gordon Render