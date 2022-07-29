Behind the scenes on My Fair Lady as the show reaches 100 West End performances

As the show celebrates its 100th London performance, WhatsOnStage delved behind-the-scenes to take a look at the show in action.

To mark the occasion, the show has announced a special ticketing promotion – which you can find out more about below.

Appearing are Harry Hadden-Paton (reprising the role of Henry Higgins from the Broadway staging), Amara Okereke (Eliza Doolittle), WhatsOnStage Award-winner Vanessa Redgrave (Mrs Higgins), Sharif Afifi (Freddy Eynsford-Hill), WhatsOnStage Award-nominee Stephen K Amos (Alfred P Doolittle), Malcolm Sinclair (Colonel Pickering) and Maureen Beattie (Mrs Pearce), with the show directed by Bartlett Sher alongside musical director Gareth Valentine.

Alan J Lerner and Frederick Loewe's iconic score, which includes such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live", is performed by the English National Opera orchestra.

