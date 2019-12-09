Be More Chill UK lead cast announced

Casting has been announced for the UK premiere of Be More Chill at The Other Palace.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis, a book by Joe Tracz and inspired by the novel by Ned Vizzini, the show follows a teen who takes a pill to become more popular. It became a huge cult sensation following millions of plays online after an initial production in 2015.

The leads roles of Jeremy Heere will be played by Scott Folan (Mother of Him) and Michael Mell by Blake Patrick Anderson (Closer to Heaven). They will be joined by two former Six stars Renee Lamb and Millie O'Connell.

Also announced today are Miracle Chance as Christine Canigula, Stewart Clarke as The Squip, Eloise Davies as Brooke Lohst, James Hameed as Rich Goranski, Miles Paloma as Jake Dillinger, Christopher Fry as Mr Heere and Mr Reyes and Eve Norris (swing). Further company members are to be announced.

The musical, which ran on Broadway earlier this year, will be staged in a new production by director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall, UK musical direction by Louisa Green and UK casting is by Will Burton.

It runs from 12 February to 3 May 2020.