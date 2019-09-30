Be More Chill musical to have UK premiere at The Other Palace

Be More Chill, the hit US musical, will have its UK premiere at The Other Palace in 2020.

Featuring a Tony-nominated score by Joe Iconis, a book by Joe Tracz and inspired by the novel by Ned Vizzini, the show follows a teen who takes a pill to become more popular. It became a huge cult sensation following millions of plays online after an initial production in 2015.

The musical, which ran on Broadway earlier this year, will be staged in a new production by director Stephen Brackett, choreographer Chase Brock, set designer Beowulf Boritt, costume designer Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Ryan Rumery and projection designer Alex Basco Koch. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Charlie Rosen, music vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall and UK casting is by Will Burton.

Casting for the show, which runs at the London venue from 12 February to 3 May 2020, is to be announced. A film adaptation is currently underway.

Tickets for Be More Chill go on sale in early October.