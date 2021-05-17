BBC to open up Shakespeare archive for free to schools, colleges and universities

The BBC will release a massive assortment of Shakespeare productions to aid the teaching and appeal of the Bard in schools.

Featuring the full Hollow Crown series, the RSC's Hamlet with David Tennant, the 15-part series of the RSC's Shakespeare history plays, Maggie Smith and Robert Stephens' Much Ado About Nothing, the full Shakespeare Re-Told series and much, much more, the programme is available to schools, colleges and universities across the UK.

The BBC Archive's executive editor Peter Rippon said: "The BBC's Shakespeare collection offers a fabulous insight into how interpretations and performances have evolved. It also gives us a glimpse of early performances by some of today's most famous actors.

"The demand for audio and video content in education is growing sharply and this partnership with the ERA is a brilliant way for the BBC to open its precious archive in new ways.'"

"Sharing the Shakespeare collection with schools, colleges and universities meets the second public purpose in the BBC's Royal Charter, to promote education and learning."

More content will be added as and when it becomes available.