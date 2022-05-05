Bat Out of Hell to return to the West End

Bat Out of Hell will return to the West End next year!

It's been announced that the much-loved show, featuring the tunes of Jim Steinman, will play for a limited season next spring after wrapping up its UK and Ireland tour later this year.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning show, which follows a group of immortal teens who live in a dystopic wasteland and are embroiled in all manner of romantic frolics and fracas, has direction by Jay Scheib, choreography adapted by Xena Gusthart, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed.

Set and costume design is by Jon Bausor, with original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and UK Tour casting by Anne Vosser.

The show will play a limited season at the Peacock Theatre with performances from 17 February, ending on 1 April 2023, while also planning a Las Vegas residency from September 2022. Casting for both is to be revealed.

It is being performed in memory of Jim Steinman, who sadly passed away on 19 April 2021, and Meat Loaf, who passed away on 20 January 2022.

Tickets for the tour are on sale below.