Back to the Future musical confirms cast recording release and unveils first listen

Back to the Future will release a cast recording next year, it has been confirmed, with a first listen released.

Starring Olly Dobson and Roger Bart, the stage production had an initial premiere in Manchester and will now run in the West End from May.

Based on the Universal Pictures/ Amblin Entertainment film – created by Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale – Back to the Future follows Marty, a rock 'n' roll teenager who is accidentally transported back to 1955 in a time-travelling DeLorean invented by his friend, Dr Brown. But before he can return to 1985, Marty must make sure his high school-aged parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

The musical has a book by Gale and new music and lyrics by both the Emmy and Grammy Award-winning Alan Silvestri and six-time Grammy Award-winning Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including "The Power of Love" and "Johnny B Goode".

The West End production will kickstart its run on 14 May 2021 with tickets on sale now. For maximised flexibility customers will be able to exchange their ticket free of charge up to at least 24 hours prior to the event.

The cast for the West End transfer will include Roger Bart and Olly Dobson, reprising the roles of Dr Emmett Brown and Marty McFly respectively. Also returning are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. Further casting is to be announced.

Watch the lyric video for a track from the album (which will be released in early summer 2021) here: