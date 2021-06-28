Bach and Sons with Simon Russell Beale: first look photos

First-look photos for Bach and Sons at the Bridge Theatre have been revealed.

Appearing in the piece are Simon Russell Beale as J S Bach, alongside Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, Douggie McMeekin as Wilhelm, Racheal Ofori as Anna Magdalena and Pravessh Rana as Frederick the Great.

Based on the life and times of the iconic composer (who had something of a tempestuous side) as well as that of his family, the show plays to 9 September 2021, opening on 29 June.

Simon Russell Beale

© Manuel Harlan

Directed by Nicholas Hytner (the venue's artistic director), also on the piece's creative team are associate director James Cousins, with set designs by Vicki Mortimer, costumes designed by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry and music supervised by George Fenton.

Pandora Colin (Maria Barbara Bach), Samuel Blenkin (Carl Bach)

© Manuel Harlan

Douggie McMeekin (Wilhelm Bach), Samuel Blenkin (Carl Bach), Simon Russell Beale (JS Bach)

© Manuel Harlan

andora Colin (Maria), Samuel Blenkin (Carl), Simon Russell Beale (JS Bach), Douggie McMeekin (Wilhelm)

© Manuel Harlan

Samuel Blenkin (Carl Bach)

© Manuel Harlan

Pravessh Rana (Frederick The Great), Samuel Blenkin (Carl Bach)

© Manuel Harlan

Ruth Lass (Katharina), Douggie McMeekin (Wilhelm Bach), Racheal Ofori (Anna Wilcke), Samuel Blenkin (Carl Bach)

© Manuel Harlan