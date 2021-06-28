Bach and Sons with Simon Russell Beale: first look photos
Nina Raine's new play opens in London
First-look photos for Bach and Sons at the Bridge Theatre have been revealed.
Appearing in the piece are Simon Russell Beale as J S Bach, alongside Samuel Blenkin as Carl, Pandora Colin as Maria Barbara, Ruth Lass as Katharina, Douggie McMeekin as Wilhelm, Racheal Ofori as Anna Magdalena and Pravessh Rana as Frederick the Great.
Based on the life and times of the iconic composer (who had something of a tempestuous side) as well as that of his family, the show plays to 9 September 2021, opening on 29 June.
Directed by Nicholas Hytner (the venue's artistic director), also on the piece's creative team are associate director James Cousins, with set designs by Vicki Mortimer, costumes designed by Khadija Raza, lighting by Jon Clark, sound by Gareth Fry and music supervised by George Fenton.