Ariana DeBose to host the Tony Awards this year

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose will host this year's Tony Awards on Sunday 12 June.

DeBose is best known for her ground-breaking performance in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, for which she received Oscar, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Awards for her star-turning role as Anita.

She received a Tony nomination for starring in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and has also been seen in Hamilton, Schmigadoon!, Bring It On, and other shows.

Tony Award nominations will be announced by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry on Monday, 9 May at 2pm UK time on the Tony Awards YouTube channel. The 75th Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall.