Anything Goes starring Sutton Foster to return to UK cinemas

Anything Goes is setting sail once more and heading back to cinemas across the UK.

Filmed live at London's Barbican Theatre in 2021, the five-star production is led by Sutton Foster as Reno Sweeney, alongside Robert Lindsay as Moonface Martin, Felicity Kendal as Evangeline Harcourt and Gary Wilmot as Elisha Whitney.

Also in the show are Samuel Edwards as Billy Crocker, Nicole-Lily Baisden as Hope Harcourt, Haydn Oakley as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Erma.

The leads are joined by Martin Callaghan (Ship's Purser), Jon Chew (John), Clive Hayward (Ship's Captain), Alistair So (Luke), Marc Akinfolarin, Simon Anthony, Georgie Ashford, Vivien Carter, Natalie Chua, Eamonn Cox, Jordan Crouch, Frances Dee, Charlene Ford, Selina Hamilton, Maddie Harper, Michael Lin, Robbie McMillan, Tom Partridge, Jack Wilcox, Alexandra Wright, George Beet, Gabrielle Cocca, Emily Ormiston and Liam Wrate.

Kathleen Marshall directed and choreographed the piece, which will be screened on Wednesday 15 and Sunday 19 March 2023.









The creative team also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music director and supervisor Stephen Ridley, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Jonathan Deans, orchestrator Michael Gibson (with additions by Bill Elliott) and wig designer Campbell Young.

Dance arrangements are by David Chase, vocal arrangements by Rob Fisher, associate direction by Ian Waller, associate choreography by Carol Lee Meadows, associate set design by Ben Davies, associate costume design by Jan Bench, casting by Serena Hill, associate musical direction by Mark Aspinall, associate production management by Tom McEvilly and props supervision by Mary Halliday and Lisa Buckley.