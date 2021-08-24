Antigone at Mercury Theatre full casting revealed

Casting has been revealed for Merlynn Tong's new adaptation of Sophocles' Antigone, which will premiere at the Mercury Theatre in Colchester in October.

Adeola Yemitan will make her professional stage debut in the lead role, alongside Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (Ismene), Liz Crowther (Tiresias), Wendy Kweh (Creon) and Joseph Payne (Haemon).

The show is directed by Dawn Walton, with design by Simon Kenny, lighting design by Alex Wardle, sound design by Mike Winship, composition by Blasio Kavuma and movement direction by Ingrid MacKinnon.

Tong, who has won the Matilda Award for Best New Australian Work, pits Antigone against Creon in a war-torn city. The show runs from 1 to 16 October at the recently refurbished venue, and there will be a relaxed performance on 13 October, a touch tour and audio described performance on 14 October and a captioned performance on 14 October.