Anita Harris to star in UK tour of Cabaret

Further casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of Cabaret.

Joining the previously announced Kara Lily Hayworth as Sally Bowles and John Partridge as Emcee will be Anita Harris as Fraulein Schneider.

The production of Kander and Ebb's musical is directed by Rufus Norris and has choreography from Javier De Frutos. It has starred a roster of performers over the years including Will Young as Emcee.

Cabaret opens at Bromley's Churchill Theatre from 28 August. The tour will then continue onto Wolverhampton, Nottingham, Crawley, Chester, Dublin, Belfast, Leicester, Shrewsbury, Hull, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Malvern Peterborough, Sunderland, Oxford, Wimbledon, Manchester, Leeds, Canterbury, Sheffield, Cardiff and Stoke, with further dates and venues to be announced in due course.

Kander and Ebb's iconic musical features songs including "Money Makes the World Go Round", "Two Ladies" and "Maybe This Time". Set in Germany in the 1930s, it charts the rise of fascism alongside the artistic outburst in Berlin.