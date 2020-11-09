Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson to star in screen version of hit play Oslo

Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott have joined a screen version of J T Rogers' Oslo.

Rogers' Tony Award-winning play is set during the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords and follows a couple that help navigate the various wants of differing international parties.

The screen version will once more be penned by Rogers with direction by Bartlett Sher (The King and I) with executive production by Emmy-winner Marc Platt (La La Land) and Kristie Macosko Krieger (The Post).

Filming will take place in Prague, Czechia, with a premiere set for HBO Max in the US. A UK date is currently tbc. Wilson will take on the role of Norwegian foreign minister Mona Juul, with Scott as her husband and Norwegian sociologist Terje.

They are joined by Salim Dau, Waleed Zuaiter, Jeff Wilbusch, Igal Naor, Dov Glickman, Rotem Keinan, Itzik Cohen, Tobias Zilliacus and Sasson Gabai.

Oslo ran at the National Theatre and in the West End in 2017 with Lydia Leonard and Tobie Stephens in the lead roles.