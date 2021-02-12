Andrew Lloyd Webber releases new Cinderella number performed by Carrie Hope Fletcher

As we wait for its West End premiere, a new number has been released from the upcoming Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Cinderella.

Performed by the show's star, Carrie Hope Fletcher, "I Know I Have A Heart" is described as "the opposite of a love song" by Fletcher in a video message released this morning.

The piece has music by Lloyd Webber, lyrics by David Zippel (City of Angels) and book by Emerald Fennell, who is being critically lauded at the moment for her film Promising Young Woman.

Lloyd Webber said: "I knew we needed a big power ballad moment for Cinderella and I am so excited for you to finally hear it. These things tend to come to you when you least expect them and I wrote this melody on a plane to LA. I sent it on to our lyricist and almost instantly David Zippel came back with the fantastic line, "I Know I Have a Heart Because You Broke it". "I Know I Have A Heart" is Cinderella's ‘unrequited love moment' in the show but I won't tell you more than that other than what a thrill it is to have a voice like Carrie's record it."

Cinderella will be directed by Laurence Connor, with choreography by JoAnn M Hunter, design by Gabriela Tylesova, sound design by Gareth Owen and lighting by Bruno Poet. The rest of the creative team are to be revealed.

Also in the show are Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as the Stepmother and Ivano Turco as Sebastian. Further casting is to be announced.