Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella announces complete Broadway cast

Full casting has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Emerald Fennell, David Zippel, and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella. Preview performances begin on 17 February 2023 at the Imperial Theatre, with an opening night set for 23 March.

Joining Linedy Genao, who takes on the titular role, are Carolee Carmello as the Stepmother, Grace McLean as the Queen, Jordan Dobson as Sebastian, Morgan Higgins as Marie, Sami Gayle as Adele, Christina Acosta Robinson as the Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate.

The ensemble includes Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kayleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepard, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters. Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson are swings.

Bad Cinderella's design team includes Gabriela Tylesova (sets and costumes), Bruno Poet (lighting), Gareth Owen (sound), and Luc Verschueren (hair and wigs). Directing is Laurence Connor, and choreographing is JoAnn M. Hunter.

This modern retelling of the fairytale finds Cinderella and her prince in circumstances that cause them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

The West End production previously ran at the Gillian Lynne Theatre from 25 June 2021 to 12 June 2022.