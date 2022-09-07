& Juliet to release Broadway cast recording next month

& Juliet will release a North American cast recording on 28 October, the same day the show begins previews at Broadway's Stephen Sondheim Theatre (the official opening night is 17 November).

Like the WhatsOnStage Award-winning show (which is a hit in London), the album will include pop anthems by Grammy-winning songwriter Max Martin, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "Baby One More Time," and "Larger Than Life." You can hear the Broadway cast sing in this trailer.

With a book by David West Read (the Emmy Award-winning writer from Schitt's Creek), music by Martin, direction by Luke Sheppard, and choreography by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Weber, & Juliet imagines what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms.

Newcomer Lorna Courtney, currently starring in the musical's North American premiere, will reprise her role as Juliet on Broadway this fall, alongside Tony Award winner Paulo Szot as Lance, Betsy Wolfe as Anne Hathaway, Tony nominee Stark Sands as Shakespeare, Justin David Sullivan as May, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse (who originated the role in the West End), Ben Jackson Walker as Romeo, and Philippe Arroyo as Francois.

The current ensemble includes Brandon Antonio, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Katy Geraghty, Bobby "Pocket" Horner, Joomin Hwang, Michael Iván Carrier, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.

The musical continues to run at the Shaftesbury Theatre in London, with tickets on sale below.