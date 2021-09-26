& Juliet reopens in the West End: Max Martin celebrates and the cast take their first bows

Jukebox smash-hit & Juliet reopened in the West End on Friday, and WhatsOnStage was there to celebrate the occasion and

Revealed earlier today, the seminal production is now booking through to 25 June 2022, having previously been on sale to February.

According to star Oliver Tompsett's social media, the current cast, featuring WhatsOnStage Award winner Miriam-Teak Lee, is booked until March (though some may well stay on beyond this).

Lee stars alongside Cassidy Janson, who also won an Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anne Hathaway, Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella, who also won an Olivier Award for his performance in the show as Lance, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, and Tim Mahendran as Francois. Alex Thomas-Smith has joined the principal cast in the role of May.

The ensemble includes Roshani Abbey, Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

Featuring the music of Max Martin (the mastermind behind the likes of "Hit Me Baby One More Time", "Larger than Life" and "Roar", Luke Sheppard directs the production, with a book by David West Read, choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro and casting by Stuart Burt.

Tickets through to June are on sale below.