& Juliet extends West End run to 2022, sets May 2021 return date

& Juliet has extended its West End run and set a conditional return date.

In a social media message the production, running at the Shaftesbury Theatre, stated "De Bois Band's back on Friday 28 May!" (a reference to the boy band group featured in the show).

The return is, naturally, subject to the easing of social distancing rules. & Juliet first ran at the Manchester Opera House before transferring to the Shaftesbury Theatre in October 2019. It is nominated for 13 WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Actress, Best Actor, Best New Musical and more.

It has also extended its run to February 2022.

Ahead of the lockdown, & Juliet starred Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, David Bedella as Lance, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

The ensemble includes Jocasta Almgill, Josh Baker, Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Danielle Fiamanya, Kieran Lai, Nathan Lorainey-Dineen, Jaye Marshall, Grace Mouat, Antoine Murray-Straughan, Billy Nevers, Kerri Norville, Christopher Parkinson, Dillon Scott-Lewis, Kirstie Skivington, Alex Tranter and Sophie Usher.

WhatsOnStage gave the show a five-star write-up, saying "if music be the food of love, then & Juliet serves up an all-you-can-eat buffet of the highest standard." It went on to win six WhatsOnStage Awards including Best Actress for Lee. Luke Sheppard directs the production, with a book by David West Read, choreography by Jennifer Weber, set design by Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.