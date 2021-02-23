Almeida Theatre's Hymn to be streamed on-demand next month

A recording of the Almeida Theatre's five-star run Hymn will be available on-demand next month.

Lolita Chakrabarti's play stars Adrian Lester and Danny Sapani and follows two men who meet at a funeral – before growing to connect with one another in ways neither of them expected.

It has set and costume design by Miriam Buether, lighting by Prema Mehta, sound by Gregory Clarke, musical direction by DJ Walde and movement by Robia Milliner.

The show received a top-tier review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton who said it had "mind-blowingly excellent" performances.

The piece will be available from 3 to 9 March via the Almeida's website, with tickets on sale later this week.