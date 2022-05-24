Watch Alice Fearn interview Claire Lomas at Come From Away

This past weekend Claire Lomas attended a performance of Come From Away in the West End and was interviewed in the auditorium of the Phoenix Theatre by cast member Alice Fearn after the show.

Following a riding accident in 2007, Lomas became a paraplegic. She now devotes her life to a variety of challenges in order to raise money for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation and most recently became a pilot. She was made MBE in 2017.

Fittingly, Fearn plays Beverley Bass, the first female captain of an American Airlines commercial plane, in the much-loved musical.

Watch the inspirational interview below:





If you would like to make a donation to Lomas' cause, you can do so at www.claireschallenge.co.uk