Watch Alice Fearn interview Claire Lomas at Come From Away
Lomas became a paraplegic in 2007... and went on to qualify as a pilot!
This past weekend Claire Lomas attended a performance of Come From Away in the West End and was interviewed in the auditorium of the Phoenix Theatre by cast member Alice Fearn after the show.
Following a riding accident in 2007, Lomas became a paraplegic. She now devotes her life to a variety of challenges in order to raise money for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation and most recently became a pilot. She was made MBE in 2017.
Fittingly, Fearn plays Beverley Bass, the first female captain of an American Airlines commercial plane, in the much-loved musical.
Watch the inspirational interview below:
If you would like to make a donation to Lomas' cause, you can do so at www.claireschallenge.co.uk
Loading...
Loading...