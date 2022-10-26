Acts joining Jeremy Jordan's Age of Madness for London concert announced

Some special guests will be joining Jeremy Jordan's band Age of Madness for their special gig in London.

The band, set up by the Broadway star and his friends during lockdown, features guitarist Mikael, violinist Sarah Charness, and drummer Matt Graff. They will be appearing at the new Tottenham Court Road venue HERE at Outernet (not far from the freshly unveiled West End theatre @sohoplace).

Joining them and announced today are West End stars George Maguire and Rachael Wooding with their band The Lonesome Frets, as well as singer-songwriter Sammie Jay, whose professional career started playing Little Cosette in Les Misérables.

Age of Madness

© Francis Bonn III

Jordan said today: "I am beyond excited to bring my band to London and we're thrilled to be adding George and Rachael's band, The Lonesome Frets and Sammie Jay to the line-up for this great night. George and I shared the stage for Bonnie and Clyde in Concert at the start of this year, so it's fantastic to be reunited through our mutual passion for our bands and music, he and Rachael will blow you away!"

The concert is taking place on 13 November, with doors at 7.30pm.