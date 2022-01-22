Actress Hattie Ladbury has died following a battle with cancer, it has been announced.

In a statement, her agents Waring and McKenna said "We are very sad to announce the passing of our dear client and friend Hattie Ladbury.

"We were honoured to have represented Hattie from the start of her professional life, when she graduated from Guildhall School of Music and Drama, to her final performances just weeks ago in Measure for Measure at the Globe. A real talent and an incredibly bright star both on and off the stage. Our thoughts are with her family at this very sad time."

Ladbury performed at some of the most high-profile venues across the UK, including the National Theatre (Nine Night), Regent's Park Open Air Theatre (Running Wild, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, Lady Be Good, To Kill A Mockingbird), the Watermill Theatre Newbury (The Deep Blue Sea) and Chichester Festival Theatre (An Ideal Husband, The Norman Conquests).

The Globe's artistic director Michelle Terry said in a statement today: "Hattie was an inspiring artist and human being, and we were blessed to have her on our Globe stage in 2014, but also our Playhouse as recently as two weeks ago in Measure for Measure."

In his review of Measure for Measure, Alun Hood said Ladbury was "completely brilliant...driving the whole show".

Actor Conrad Lynch praised Ladbury, saying: "I raise a glass tonight in memory of the wonderful, talented, kind and gorgeous Hattie Ladbury - you really were one of life's Top Girls!"

Director Matthew Xia left a poignant post, saying: "Such sad sad news. Hattie was a phenomenal actor and had the most beautiful soul. I will remember all our interactions and work with deep respect and such warmth. Thank you Hattie."