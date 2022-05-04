A Single Man, Maureen Lipman's Rose and more lead Park Theatre's autumn season

The Park Theatre has released details for its upcoming autumn season.

Maureen Lipman is set for a return to the stage in Martin Sherman's one-woman play, Rose, which follows a formidable Jewish lady's reflection on her journey from Nazi-ruled Europe to the American dream. The piece first premiered at the National Theatre in 1999.

A previous performance in the role, recorded during lockdown, was broadcast on Sky Arts back in January 2021.

Directed by Scott Le Crass and co-produced by Thomas Hopkins, Michael Quinn, Guy Chapman and Hope Mill Theatre in association with Creative House Productions, Ruthie Henshall and Paul Schofield, Rose will run at Manchester's Hope Mill from 30 August to 11 September, before heading to the Park from 13 September until 15 October.

Another highlight of the season is a world premiere adaptation of Christopher Isherwood's A Single Man, adapted for the stage by Simon Reade and directed by Philip Wilson.

Presented by Troupe in association with Park Theatre, the drama is set in California in 1962 and centers on George, a gay Englishman and college professor, who is grieving the death of his long-term partner Jim. A previous film adaptation by Tom Ford and starring Colin Firth was released in 2009.

The new staging will run from 19 October to 26 November.

Other newly announced productions for the summer include the European premiere of 9 Circles (29 June to 23 July), written by Bill Cain, directed by Guy Masterson and starring David Calvitto, Joshua Collins, Samara Neely-Cohen, alongside the world premiere of Abigail Hood's Monster (27 July to 20 August), directed by Kevin Tomlinson, and, finally, the world premiere of Martin Murphy's family-friendly piece Jonny Feathers the Rock and Roll Pigeon (29 July to 13 August), directed by Matt Borgatti.



