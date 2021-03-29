Disney's Muppet Christmas Carol - Live in Concert tours this winter

Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol will be presented live in concert later this year, featuring its musical score performed live to the film.

The Muppets' perennially popular interpretation of the classic Dickens tale features Kermit the Frog as Bob Cratchit, with Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge.

The film also features Miss Piggy as Emily Cratchit, Gonzo as Charles Dickens, Fozzie Bear as Fozziwig, and Robin the Frog as Tiny Tim.

The tour will begin in Liverpool on 28 November 2021, before visiting at Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Edinburgh, finishing in Nottingham on 14 December.

The original score was composed by Miles Goodman (Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Little Shop of Horrors) with songs by Oscar-winning songwriter Paul Williams.

Disney's The Muppet Christmas Carol Live in Concert will be performed by The Novello Orchestra conducted by David Mahoney.

Tickets are on general sale from 31 March.