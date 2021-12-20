A Chorus Line at the Curve, Leicester – Watch the brand-new trailer

Leicester's Curve has released a brand-new trailer for its 2021 revival of A Chorus Line!

Directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Ellen Kane, the piece, which received a glowing review from our very own Sarah Crompton, features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban.

It tells the tale of a group of auditionees hoping to land a dream role, and includes numbers such as "One", "I Hope I Get It", "Nothing" and "What I Did For Love".

Appearing in the cast are Adam Cooper, taking on the role of director/choreographer Zach, and Carly Mercedes Dyer as auditionee Cassie.

Alongside Dyer, returning to Curve are a variety of performers who previously appeared in the venue's hit revival of West Side Story in 2019, including Ronan Burns as Bobby Mills, Beth Hinton-Lever as Bebe Benzenheimer, Katie Lee as Kristine Ulrich and Redmand Rance as Mike Costa.

The cast is completed by Emily Barnett-Salter as Sheila Bryant, Eamonn Cox as Swing, Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Diana Morales, André Fabien Francis as Richie Walters, Ainsley Hall Ricketts as Paul San Marco, Joshua Lay as Al Deluca, Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner, Hicaro Nicolai as Swing, Jamie O'Leary as Mark Anthony, Tom Partridge as Don Kerr, Rachel Jayne Picar as Connie Wong, Chloe Saunders as Val Clarke, Charlotte Scott as Maggie Winslow, Hollie Smith-Nelson as Swing, Marina Tavolieri as Swing and Taylor Walker as Larry.

The production has set design by Grace Smart, musical supervision from David Shrubsole, costume design by Edd Lindley, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical direction by Tamara Saringer. The show is cast by Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG.





A Chorus Line is currently scheduled to run through to 31 December 2021, with tickets on sale below.