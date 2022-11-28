Come From Away to embark on UK and Ireland tour

As it prepares to close in the West End, Come From Away has announced it will embark on its first UK and Ireland tour.

The multi-award-winning musical, currently playing at the Phoenix Theatre in London, is based on the events after 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland where a small community welcomed thousands of stranded plane passengers.

It first opened in the West End in early 2019, going on to win the Best New Musical Award at the WhatsOnStage Awards the following year with additional Olivier and Critic's Circle Awards. The final performance will be 7 January 2023. The touring production is set to open in Leicester in February 2024, with additional tour stops currently under wraps.

Watch the moment the tour was announced at the curtain call of the 1000th show in the West End:

The creative team features Irene Sankoff and David Hein (book, music and lyrics), Christopher Ashley (director), Kelly Devine (musical staging), Ian Eisendrath (music supervision and arrangements), Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), David Brian Brown (hair design), August Eriksmoen (orchestrations), Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG (casting), Joel Goldes (dialect coach), Michael Rubinoff (creative consultant), Bob Hallett (Newfoundland music consultant), Shirley Fishman (dramaturg), Tara Overfield Wilkinson (associate UK director and choreographer) and Kirsty Malpass (assistant director and choreographer).

Dates, casting and more details for the tour are to be revealed shortly.