Come From Away confirms plans for tour – beginning in March 2024

Opening tour date and more details for Come From Away have been revealed.

The multi-award-winning musical, which concluded its run in the West End in January, is based on the events after 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland where a small community welcomed thousands of stranded plane passengers.

Watch the moment the tour was announced at the curtain call of the 1000th show in the West End:

The show is set to be co-produced by Curve in Leicester (who unveiled the news at their launch event where West End cast member Alice Fearn performed "Me and the Sky" from the piece) alongside Junkyard Dog Productions and Smith and Brant Theatricals.

Curve's chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said: "We're thrilled to be collaborating with Joe Smith, John Brant and the teams at Smith and Brant Theatricals and Junkyard Dog Productions to bring this incredible story of community spirit to our communities here in Leicester.

"Come From Away is a profoundly moving musical, celebrating the best of humanity, and we know audiences here in Leicester, across the UK and Ireland will be blown away by this life-affirming piece of pure theatre."

It first opened in the West End in early 2019, going on to win the Best New Musical Award at the WhatsOnStage Awards the following year with additional Olivier and Critic's Circle Awards. The final performance was on 7 January 2023.

The touring production is set to open at Curve where it plays from 1 to 9 March 2024. Tickets go on sale to Curve Frends on 7 February, with general sale on 13 February.

The creative team features Irene Sankoff and David Hein (book, music and lyrics), Christopher Ashley (director), Kelly Devine (musical staging), Ian Eisendrath (music supervision and arrangements), Beowulf Boritt (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design), Howell Binkley (lighting design), Gareth Owen (sound design), David Brian Brown (hair design), August Eriksmoen (orchestrations), Pippa Ailion CDG and Natalie Gallacher CDG (casting), Joel Goldes (dialect coach), Michael Rubinoff (creative consultant), Bob Hallett (Newfoundland music consultant), Shirley Fishman (dramaturg), Tara Overfield Wilkinson (associate UK director and choreographer) and Kirsty Malpass (assistant director and choreographer).

Additional dates, casting and more details for the tour are to be revealed shortly.