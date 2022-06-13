Billy Elliot revival delays opening

The eagerly anticipated revival of Billy Elliot at Curve in Leicester has nudged back its opening, it has been announced.

Curve chief executive Chris Stafford and artistic director Nikolai Foster said today: "Unfortunately, valuable rehearsal time for Billy Elliot the Musical has been lost due to a number of covid cases in our company. Therefore, we have made the decision to cancel performances from Thursday 7 to Tuesday 12 July to allow us to make up time in the rehearsal room and ensure we deliver a first-class production for our audiences.

We are sorry for any inconvenience caused by this delay in opening. All customers affected by the show postponement have been contacted by our Box Office team. If you have not received an email from us, then please contact us on [email protected]

'Whilst we are disappointed Billy is opening a little later than planned, we are pleased to announce we are extending the run by an extra week with final performances now scheduled until Saturday 20 August.

"The Billy Elliot company is now fighting fit, and we would like to thank them for their spirit and dedication to this production. We cannot wait to share this electrifying Made at Curve musical with you all next month!"

Based on Stephen Daldry's film, Billy Elliot features music by Elton John and book and lyrics by Lee Hall. It was first seen in the West End in 2005, going on to receive critical acclaim across the globe.