A Chorus Line at Curve Leicester – first look

Production photos for A Chorus Line are here!

Directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Ellen Kane, the piece, which has a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Edward Kleban, plays at the much-loved venue Curve in Leicester across the festive period.

It tells the tale of a group of auditionees hoping to land a dream role, and includes numbers such as "One", "I Hope I Get It", "Nothing" and "What I Did For Love".

Appearing are Adam Cooper, taking on the role of director / choreographer Zach alongside Carly Mercedes Dyer as auditionee Cassie.

Alongside Dyer, returning to Curve are a variety of performers who recently appeared in the venue's hit revival of West Side Story in 2019, including Ronan Burns as Bobby Mills, Beth Hinton-Lever as Bebe Benzenheimer, Katie Lee as Kristine Ulrich and Redmand Rance as Mike Costa.

The cast is completed by Emily Barnett-Salter as Sheila Bryant, Eamonn Cox as Swing, Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner, Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Diana Morales, André Fabien Francis as Richie Walters, Ainsley Hall Ricketts as Paul San Marco, Joshua Lay as Al Deluca, Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner, Hicaro Nicolai as Swing, Jamie O'Leary as Mark Anthony, Tom Partridge as Don Kerr, Rachel Jayne Picar as Connie Wong, Chloe Saunders as Val Clarke, Charlotte Scott as Maggie Winslow, Hollie Smith-Nelson as Swing, Marina Tavolieri as Swing and Taylor Walker as Larry.

The piece has set design by Grace Smart, musical supervision from David Shrubsole, costume design by Edd Lindley, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound design by Tom Marshall and musical direction by Tamara Saringer. The show is cast by Curve Associate Kay Magson CDG.

The piece plays to 31 December.

The cast

© Marc Brenner

The cast

© Marc Brenner

The cast

© Marc Brenner

The cast

© Marc Brenner

The cast

© Marc Brenner

The cast

© Marc Brenner

Redmand Rance as Mike Costa and the cast

© Marc Brenner

Lizzy-Rose Esin-Kelly as Diana Morales

© Marc Brenner

Katie Lee as Kristine Urich, Joshua Lay as Al Deluca and the cast

© Marc Brenner

Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner

© Marc Brenner

Jamie O'Leary as Mark Anthony

© Marc Brenner

Charlotte Scott as Maggie Winslow and the cast

© Marc Brenner

Charlotte Scott as Maggie Winslow

© Marc Brenner

Carly Mercedes Dyer as Cassie and Adam Cooper as Zach

© Marc Brenner

Carly Mercedes Dyer as Cassie

© Marc Brenner

Bradley Delarosbel as Gregory Gardner

© Marc Brenner

André Fabien Francis as Richie Walters

© Marc Brenner

Ainsley Hall Ricketts as Paul San Marco

© Marc Brenner

Adam Cooper as Zach and the cast

© Marc Brenner

Adam Cooper as Zach and the cast

© Marc Brenner

Adam Cooper as Zach and Carly Mercedes Dyer as Cassie

© Marc Brenner

Adam Cooper as Zach

© Marc Brenner

Rachel Jayne Picar as Connie Wong and Emily Barnett-Salter as Sheila Bryant

© Marc Brenner

Emily Barnett-Salter as Sheila Bryant, Ronan Burns as Bobby Mills, Beth Hinton-Lever as Bebe Benzenheimer, Kanako Nakano as Judy Turner and André Fabien Francis as Richie Walters

© Marc Brenner