Cast for The Importance of Being Earnest tour announced

Casting has been announced for the upcoming tour of The Importance of Being Earnest, directed by 2021 RTST Sir Peter Hall Director Award-winner, Denzel Westley-Sanderson.

The new production, co-produced by ETT (English Touring Theatre), Leeds Playhouse and Rose Theatre, will open in Leeds on 5 September before heading to Cambridge, Ipswich, Newcastle, Liverpool and Kingston.

Appearing in the new staging of Oscar Wilde's seminal comedy will be Phoebe Campbell (Cecily), Valentine Hanson (Merriman/Lane), Joanne Henry (Miss Prism), Daniel Jacob (Lady Bracknell), Adele James (Gwendolen), Abiola Owokoniran (Algernon Moncrieff), Anita Reynolds (Dr Chasuble) and Justice Ritchie (John Worthing).

Westley-Sanderson's production is designed by Lily Arnold and lit by Zoe Spurr with sound by Beth Duke, movement by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, assistant direction by Becca Chadder, dramaturgy by Phillippe Cato and casting by Bryony Jarvis Taylor.

Tickets for the Kingston run are on sale below.