Terms & Conditions

Terms and Conditions

The following are the terms and conditions applicable to access and/or use of the website WhatsOnStage.com.com (‘the Site’). By gaining access to and/or using the Site, you agree to comply with these terms and conditions and all applicable laws, rules and regulations. We reserve the right to change these terms and conditions from time to time by posting the new version on the Site, so please check this page of the Site regularly. WhatsOnStage.com.com is owned and run by WhatsOnStage Limited.

Restrictions on Use

The information and materials on the Site ('Information') are provided for the personal use of customers or potential customers of WhatsOnStage.com.com ('Customers' or 'you') to review Information including but not limited to events, promotions, hotel accommodation, restaurants and to buy tickets or packages. Customers are authorised to visit, view and keep copies of pages on the Site for their own personal use only.

In addition, you must not:

copy, download, publish or distribute any Information for any purpose not authorised by these terms and conditions

modify any of the Information

use any Information for any public display, performance, sale or rental

transfer, remove, modify or alter any copyright, trade mark or other proprietary notice

transfer any Information to any other person

Disclaimers

The Information is provided on an 'as is' and 'as available' basis. All express or implied warranties of any kind (including warranties of merchantability, fitness for purpose and non-infringement of the intellectual property of a third party) are excluded to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law. WhatsOnStage.com gives no representation or assurance of uninterrupted or neither error free service nor that the Site will provide any specific search results.

WhatsOnStage.com will regularly change the Information from time to time without notice but makes no commitment to keep the Information up-to-date nor is any warranty given by WhatsOnStage.com as to the currency, accuracy or completeness of the Information.

Security

WhatsOnStage.com excludes to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law all liability for any loss, expenses or damages whatsoever (including, without limitation, damages for loss of profits, business interruption, loss of additional revenue or other consequential or economic losses) arising out of the use or inability to use the Site or the Information. WhatsOnStage.com is not responsible for any acts or omissions of any Customers, other users of the Site, advertisers on the Site or other third parties connected with the Site nor for the events, services or products of any event organiser, venue, promoter, producer or other third party connected with any event or product sold on the Site.

The Site is controlled and operated by WhatsOnStage.com Ltd from its offices in England. WhatsOnStage.com does not represent or warrant that the Information is appropriate or available for use in other jurisdictions and access to the Information from jurisdictions where its contents are illegal is prohibited. You may only use this Site for lawful purposes and in accordance with these terms and conditions.

Ticket purchase

Tickets are issued subject to the Rules and Regulations of the Venue. We regret tickets cannot be exchanged or refunded after purchase.

Please check your booking before placing the order and please check your tickets on receipt, as mistakes cannot always be rectified.

It is the responsibility of the ticket holder to ascertain the date and time of any rearranged event.

The venue management reserves the right to refuse admission and may on occasions have to conduct security searches to ensure the safety of the patrons. Admission of latecomers is also at the discretion (and based on the rules of) venue management.

Unless notification of your order is received from WhatsOnStage.com no booking is confirmed. It is the responsibility of the customer to contact WhatsOnStage.com and confirm their booking if no confirmation is received.

Tickets are sold subject to the management's or producer's right to alter or vary the programme including but not limited to changes to the advertised programme or cast due to events or circumstances beyond its control without being obliged to refund monies or exchange tickets. WhatsOnStage.com cannot be held responsible for any errors or omissions on the websites.

If a ticket is re-sold or transferred for profit or commercial gain by anyone other than the Promoter, Venue Management, WhatsOnStage.com or one of their authorised sub-agents, it will become voidable and the holder may be refused entry to or ejected from the venue.

The Promoter, Venue Management and WhatsOnStage.com accept no responsibility for any personal property.

Any complaints about the ticket holder's ability to view the show should be made to the venue management promptly either before or during the performance.

The acceptance of an order is not a guarantee of availability. If we are unable to fulfil your request you will be notified at the earliest possible opportunity and an alternative may be offered.

WhatsOnStage.com will not be responsible for any delay in the delivery of tickets due to circumstances beyond its control. It is the responsibility of the ticket holder to contact WhatsOnStage.com in the event of non-delivery. WhatsOnStage.com will not be responsible for data communications failure or malfunction.

All tickets carry a booking fee as determined by WhatsOnStage.com. By placing an order on this site you accept all booking fees charged.

WhatsOnStage.com's agreement is to supply tickets, subject to availability. In the event of any errors, which are the direct result of actions of WhatsOnStage.com management or staff, we are only responsible for the refund of the cost of the ticket. Our agreement does not cover the cost of travel or accommodation. WhatsOnStage.com cannot take responsibility for travel difficulties such as strikes or inclement weather, or any other circumstances beyond our control.

Tickets for WhatsOnStage.com events cannot be chosen by the customer. They are assigned by WhatsOnStage.com staff in order of booking. If the customer has a specific seating requirement this must be requested at least 48 hours before the event and cannot be guaranteed.

Club Membership

Annual Theatre Club membership is valid for a year from the date of the purchase of the membership and receipt of the Welcome email. Monthly Membership is valid for one calendar month.

Membership can be paid for by credit or debit card from a UK bank account and will continue to be taken on renewal until you cancel your membership. You can cancel your membership by contacting [email protected], by calling the Theatre Club on 0207 317 9107 or by contacting your bank directly.