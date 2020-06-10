WhatsOnStage Logo
Award-winning musical The Hired Man to be streamed online from next week

The show is raising money for Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's creative community

Oldham, Hornchurch, Hull
The Hired Man

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, Oldham Coliseum and Hull Truck Theatre's co-production of The Hired Man will be streamed online from next week.

The piece, which originally ran last spring, will be free though is raising funds for Queen's Theatre Hornchurch's creative community while the lockdown continues, to help the venue for when it reopens. It will be available from Monday 15 June to Sunday 21 June.

The cast includes Jon Bonner (The Commitments), Lloyd Gorman (Sunny Afternoon), Oliver Hembrough (Insignificance), TJ Holmes (Two Gentlemen of Verona), Lucy Keirl (The Crucible), Lara Lewis (Daisy Pulls It Off), Sufia Manya (Miss Littlewood), Samuel Martin (The Taming of the Shrew), Lauryn Redding (Oliver Twist), Tom Self (Priscilla, Queen of the Desert) and James William-Pattison (Once).​

The 1984 piece, based on Melvyn Bragg's novel, has music by Howard Goodall. It is set in Thurston between the 1890s and 1920s and is a story of betrayal, love and loss.

Directed by Douglas Rintoul, the show has design by Jean Chan, musical direction by Ben Goddard, movement by Jane Gibson, lighting design by Prema Mehta and sound design by Chris Murray.

