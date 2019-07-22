Joe Thomas, Summer Strallen, Alex Gaumond and James Lance to star in What's In A Name UK tour

A new tour of What's In A Name will open in September 2019, it has been announced.

Adapted and directed by Jeremy Sams from Matthew Delaporte and Alexandre de La Patellière's French film Le Prènom, the piece is about an awkward family dinner where two parents-to-be choose a controversial name for their expected child.

The piece will feature The Inbetweeners star Joe Thomas alongside Summer Strallen (Young Frankenstein), Alex Gaumond (Company) and James Lance (Spaced). Further casting is to be announced.

The tour opens in Guildford's Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, from 5 to 14 September before visiting Glasgow, York, Aylesbury, Cambridge, Windsor, Richmond and Southampton.

The piece has design by Francis O'Connor and lighting by Rick Fisher. The production initially opened at Birmingham Rep in 2017, where it was given five stars from WhatsOnStage's Diane Parkes who said: "the dialogue hurtles across the stage, evoking every audience response from belly laughter to shocked silence as the accusations and recriminations fly."