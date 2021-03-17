Minack Theatre announces first programming of 2021

Cornwall's Minack Theatre has announced its first productions for 2021.

The iconic outdoor venue is planning to open to visitors from 12 April and open its first show on 17 May.

This will be a production of Then Come the Nightjars by Bea Roberts, set during the foot and mouth epidemic of 2001. It will be performed by Steve Jacobs and Craig Johnson and directed by Minack associate director John Brolly.

Other new productions announced today include The Cameraman (Bash Street Theatre), The Canterbury Tales (David Mynne) and The Further Adventures of Doctor Dolittle (Illyria Theatre). More will be announced in the coming weeks.

Booking will open from 24 March.

Executive director Zoë Curnow, said, "After Lockdown One last summer, we were the first venue in the country to stage live performances and we proved that it is possible to create a safe theatre environment and still put on amazing shows. This year we're planning to build on our experience and offer even more to our visitors and audiences this summer.

"Last week our first scheduled events, including concerts by the Fisherman's Friends and Show of Hands, went on sale and were instant sell-outs, proving how much people want to experience live theatre once more."