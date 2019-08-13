Travis Alabanza on Burgerz at the Edinburgh Fringe
Alabanza stops off in Edinburgh on their UK and European tour
We caught up with Travis Alabanza, one of the UK's most prominent trans artists to find out more about their show, Burgerz, which is currently playing at the Traverse Theatre as part of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Find out what inspired the piece and what audience members can expect from the show in our exclusive video below:
Loading...