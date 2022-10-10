Inaugural production at the new Ian McKellen Theatre revealed
Peter Schaufuss is set to helm The Nutcracker in the brand new venue
The opening production for the new Ian McKellen Theatre at Saint Stephens in Edinburgh has been unveiled.
As previously reported, the 300-seat venue will be named after the stage veteran following his appearance in Hamlet at Ashton Hall – a 450-seat theatre also at Saint Stephens – at this year's Fringe.
Director/choreographer Peter Schaufuss and dancers Johan Christensen (who played Hamlet) and Katie Rose (Ophelia) for that production are all set to return for a new ballet staging of The Nutcracker, with Christensen starring as the Prince. They will be joined by a company from the Edinburgh Festival Ballet.
Set to Tchaikovsky's classic score, The Nutcracker will run from 16 to 23 December 2022.
