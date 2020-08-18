James Tait Black Prize 2020 nominees revealed

Nominees have been revealed for this year's James Tait Black Prize.

Any original play written in English, Scots or Gaelic is eligible for the award, with prize money of £10,000. Previous winners have included Tanika Gupta, David Ireland, Gary Owen and Gordon Dahlquist.

The prize is overseen by the University of Edinburgh, and is awarded every August. The 2020 nominees were selected from more than 80 entries worldwide, with the winner of the Prize being announced in September.

The three nominated plays are [BLANK] by Alice Birch co-produced by Clean Break and Donmar Warehouse; J'Ouvert by Yasmin Joseph produced by Theatre503; and seven methods of killing kylie jenner by Jasmine Lee-Jones produced by Royal Court Theatre with support from Jerwood Arts.

Clare Barron won the award for her play Dance Nation last year.

Judging panel chair Greg Walker said: "This year's astounding shortlist works with timely themes in exciting and fresh new ways. This year we had our highest number of entries for the Prize, and they showed exciting diversity of form and writing.

"When considering the award, we ask our judges to nominate dramas that make them look at life a little differently, and this year's James Tait Black nominees more than fit the bill in this challenging year."