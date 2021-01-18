Comedy star and panto legend Andy Gray has died aged 61

Comedy legend and veteran pantomime star Andy Gray has died aged 61, according to the BBC.

Gray was an audience favourite in festive shows, having appeared in Scottish pantos for decades. He also had a regular theatre double act with Grant Stott at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The performer was a firm fixture at the King's Theatre in Edinburgh, though the venue sadly had to postpone its 2020 pantomime due to the pandemic. Gray had then been set to perform in a socially distanced show in Milton Keynes late in December, but that too was called off due to concerns over the rise in infections.

The Glasgow-born actor, who has also appeared in River City on screen, was described by co-star Gayle Telfer Stevens as a "national treasure". BBC Scotland has also issued a statement following the news, describing the man as "iconic".



