Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads at Chichester Spiegeltent: first look photos

Production photos have been released for Sing Yer Heart out for the Lads, which plays at the pop-up Chichester Spiegeltent this autumn.

The cast of Roy Williams' play includes Harold Addo, Makir Ahmed, Dajay Brown, Alexander Cobb, Rob Compton, Kirsty J Curtis, Jennifer Daley, Martyn Ellis, Michael Hodgson, Jack James Ryan, Billy Kennedy, Sian Reese-Williams, Richard Riddell and Mark Springer.

Loading...

With extremely strong language throughout, Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads takes place in The King George pub just before the England vs Germany World Cup qualifier.

Directed by Nicole Charles (Emilia at Shakespeare's Globe and the Vaudeville Theatre), the production has set design by Joanna Scotcher, costumes by Amelia Jane Hankin, lighting by Joshua Carr, sound by George Dennis and video by Isaac Madge, with movement direction by Chris Whittaker and fight direction by Kate Waters.

The show plays until 2 November.